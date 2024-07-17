Fifth China-Croatia joint police patrol launched

July 17, 2024

ZAGREB, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China-Croatia joint police patrol commenced here on Tuesday, with eight Chinese police officers joining the one-month mission in Zagreb, Dubrovnik, Zadar and Plitvice Lakes National Park, four of Croatia's top tourist destinations.

Addressing a launching ceremony, Qi Qianjin, Chinese Ambassador to Croatia, said a total of 30 Chinese police officers have joined the initiative since it was launched in 2018, aimed at providing security services for both Chinese and foreign tourists.

"The joint police patrol is not only a symbol of the law enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries, but also a vivid manifestation of the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations," Qi said.

Qi also expressed the hope and belief that the Chinese police "will be able to demonstrate politeness, friendliness, enthusiasm and professionalism, earning the trust and recognition of tourists and Croatian people."

For her part, Vlatka Vulic Petkovic, representative from the Croatian Police Headquarters, praised the high-level professionalism of Chinese police officers and the joint police patrols' contributions to making Croatia a safe tourist destination. She also expressed confidence in the success of this year's collaboration.

Meanwhile, Han Zhuoqi, representative of the Chinese joint patrol team, said that all the Chinese police officers will work with their Croatian counterparts to ensure success of the joint patrol mission.

