Interview: Senj Wind Farm "model of cooperation" between China and Croatia, says mayor

Xinhua) 10:10, May 14, 2024

SENJ, Croatia, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Senj Wind Farm is a "model of cooperation" between China and Croatia, the city's mayor said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Jurica Tomljanovic said the farm, built by China's Norinco International Cooperation Ltd. (Norinco International), "is an example that there must be cooperation in the world in the interests of the development of local environments."

He also expressed his support for the arrival of more Chinese companies in Croatia.

The wind farm has created new jobs and opportunities for Croatian citizens, as well as Croatian companies, Tomljanovic underlined. Over 40 contractors from across Croatia participated in the construction process, with over half of the 500 daily workers on the project coming from Croatia.

During the process, "cooperation with the Chinese partners was very successful, an example of good business cooperation," Tomljanovic said.

After the inauguration of the wind farm in December 2021 till now, there've been still a lot of Croatian experts and local employees working in the Zagreb office of Norinco International, showing that this cooperation continues, he said.

Not only does the Senj Wind Farm "largely solve" the annual need for electricity, but the city of Senj also receives additional revenue from the operation of the wind farm, "which is significant for the development and benefits of all residents."

Located on the Adriatic coast of western Croatia, the wind farm produces about 530 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green electricity each year, and reduces Croatia's carbon dioxide emissions by about 460,000 tons annually.

In addition to providing a cheaper and more stable energy supply for locals, the green electricity that the wind farm produces is expected to satisfy the electricity demand of over 100,000 households in Croatia.

According to the mayor, the revenue from the operation of the wind farm has been used for investment in the infrastructure, water supply, sewerage, and beaches in Senj city.

"The inhabitants of Senj have recognized this and appreciate that they have been enabled to develop faster," he said.

The Senj Wind Farm and the Peljesac Bridge, constructed by a Chinese enterprise consortium led by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), "are proof that Croatia should leave the door open to the Chinese for new projects, as they have proven to be quality partners in every respect," Tomljanovic said.

