Groundbreaking ceremony held for Croatia's road project undertaken by China's CRBC

Xinhua) 10:15, February 20, 2024

SPLIT, Croatia, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The groundbreaking ceremony for building a 6.85-km section of road in Split, the second-largest city of Croatia, by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) was held here on Monday.

The contract to construct the road section, between Vucevica junction on the A1 motorway and a junction on DC8 road in Split, was signed in September last year. It is worth 74.6 million euros (80.5 million U.S. dollars) and also includes a 2.5 km-long tunnel with a time limit of three years.

Addressing the ceremony, Oleg Butkovic, Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, said that the CRBC has proved itself to be a capable and efficient contractor by constructing the Peljesac Bridge, and the two sides have enjoyed good cooperation.

The project is of strategic significance for the development of Split and will be completed smoothly and on schedule, Butkovic added.

Qi Qianjin, the Chinese ambassador to Croatia, said the Peljesac Bridge project has served as an example of China-Croatia cooperation and has received high praise from all walks of life in Croatia. The CRBC will continue its efforts and complete the project in Split with high quality, Qi said.

