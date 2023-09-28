China's CRBC, Croatian Roads strike deal to build major road section in Split

Xinhua) 14:44, September 28, 2023

SPLIT, Croatia, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A deal to build a 6.85-kilometer section of road was signed here by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CBRC) and Croatian Roads at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The contract to construct the road section, between Vucevica junction on the A1 motorway and a junction on DC8 road in Split, is worth 74.6 million euros (78.37 million U.S. dollars). It also includes a 2.5 kilometer-long tunnel.

At the signing ceremony, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the road project is "strategically important" for the country's second-largest city. It is also important for Croatian tourism, he added.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CRBC has proved to be great and effective, and I am happy that this trust is again on the table," he said, adding that the road project is an example of quality cooperation between Croatia and China.

Meanwhile, Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butkovic said CRBC has already proved itself with the construction of the Peljesac Bridge, inaugurated in July last year. The bridge was also welcomed by the Croatian government as strategically significant.

"We are happy that we have got a serious and renowned contractor," Butkovic added.

Chinese Ambassador to Croatia Qi Qianjin said the road project should add new impetus to the China-Croatia cooperation.

"Today, with the successful signing of the Split road project, I believe it will become a new highlight in China-Croatia and China-EU cooperation," Qi added.

CRBC's Central and Eastern Europe General Manager Yang Dong said: "Just like we did in the construction of the Peljesac Bridge, we will also demonstrate our professionalism and responsibility in this project. We are very much looking forward to working with the community in Split and the surrounding areas."

The Vucevica road project has a time limit of three years, and construction is expected to start early next year. (1 euro = 1.05 U.S. dollars)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)