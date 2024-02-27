Interview: Croatian Roads chief hails start of major road project undertaken by China's CRBC

Xinhua) 09:53, February 27, 2024

ZAGREB, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The general manager of Croatian Roads has this week welcomed the start of work by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a 6.85-kilometer section of road in south Croatia's Split. The project will boost cooperation between the two countries, said Josip Skoric in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Skoric said that previous cooperation with the CRBC on the construction of the Peljesac Bridge also in southern Croatia will be helpful for the new project.

"Our cooperation was successful and we have coped with all challenges together," Skoric said, applauding CRBC's "strong leadership", as well as the "dedication and commitment to work" that the Chinese company demonstrated during the construction of the Peljesac Bridge.

He added: "This project, I am convinced, will lead the cooperation between the two countries to a higher level."

The CRBC won the Split road section contract in a public procurement procedure in accordance with European Union regulations, Skoric stressed, noting that the project is "one of the most important strategic projects" both in Split-Dalmatia County and in Croatia as a whole.

The contract to construct the road section, between Vucevica junction on the A1 motorway and a junction on DC8 road in Split, is worth 74.6 million euros (80.5 million U.S. dollars). It also includes a 2.5-km-long tunnel, three overpasses and two viaducts.

As the second-largest city in Croatia, Split has been facing increasing traffic pressure. The existing entry routes into the city are not sufficient for the number of vehicles that come in and out of the city every day, and the new project will reduce travel time, increase traffic safety, and promote local economic development.

Croatian Roads, the state-owned company responsible for the management, construction and maintenance of public roads in Croatia, "will do everything in its power to complete the project as planned," he said.

