Over 30,000 dengue cases, 12 fatalities reported in Sri Lanka this year

Xinhua) 09:04, July 15, 2024

COLOMBO, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 30,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year, according to the latest update released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Saturday.

The NDCU said 30,057 cases have been reported since the beginning of this year, with 12 fatalities. Of them, 1,818 cases were reported in July.

The Western province recorded 38.8 percent of the total cases and the Northern province 15.1 percent, with the Central province accounting for 9.5 percent and the Sabaragamuwa province 10.2 percent.

