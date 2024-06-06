Sri Lanka remains dedicated to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040

COLOMBO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said Sri Lanka remains dedicated to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040 as the government prioritizes environmental sustainability, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

Speaking at an event to celebrate World Environment Day, Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka integrates the global objective of zero carbon emissions into its national policy.

As a testament to this, Wickremesinghe recognized the ten best green railway stations in Sri Lanka with certificates and designated the Warnagalawatte environmental zone in Ratnapura, around 101 kilometers away from capital Colombo, as a protected area, the PMD said.

The president also pinned honorary badges on students from four schools that promoted environmental sustainability.

In a report released in 2023, the United Nations said that Sri Lanka expects to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and has committed to not increase the capacity of its coal power plants.

