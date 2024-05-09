Home>>
Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between Sept. 17, Oct. 16: EC
(Xinhua) 17:39, May 09, 2024
COLOMBO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The election commission of Sri Lanka on Thursday announced that it will hold the presidential election between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16, 2024.
Sri Lanka last held its presidential election in November 2019.
Several Sri Lankan parties have declared their candidates for the election.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lankan deaths rise, births drop since 2020
- Sri Lanka introduces online visa system for sea route travelers
- Indian gov't eases exports of onions to Sri Lanka, UAE
- Sri Lanka plans to attract over 4 billion U.S. dollars in foreign investments in 2024
- Sri Lankan gov't spends 666 mln USD on social welfare in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.