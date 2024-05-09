We Are China

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between Sept. 17, Oct. 16: EC

Xinhua) 17:39, May 09, 2024

COLOMBO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The election commission of Sri Lanka on Thursday announced that it will hold the presidential election between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16, 2024.

Sri Lanka last held its presidential election in November 2019.

Several Sri Lankan parties have declared their candidates for the election.

