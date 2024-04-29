Sri Lankan deaths rise, births drop since 2020

Xinhua) 13:03, April 29, 2024

COLOMBO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Ever since 2020, there has been a significant drop in the annual birth rate in Sri Lanka while annual deaths have increased, a senior official from the Registrar General's Department told journalists.

Appearing on local TV, Senior Deputy Registrar General, Attorney-at-Law Lakshika Ganepola said annual births were around 325,000 before 2020, but they have now decreased to around 280,000 in 2023.

Ganepola added that annual deaths have increased to around 180,000, while the number was around 140,000 before 2020.

The official said this trend will adversely affect Sri Lanka's population growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)