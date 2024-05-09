Home>>
46 pct of Sri Lankan women, 10 pct of school children obese
(Xinhua) 17:02, May 09, 2024
COLOMBO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Forty-six percent of women and 10 percent of school children in Sri Lanka are obese, state media reported on Thursday, quoting Secretary to the Ministry of Health Palitha Mahipala.
Speaking at a lecture to educate journalists from state media institutions, Mahipala said that 89 percent of deaths in Sri Lanka are caused by non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
Obesity is a major factor in non-communicable diseases, Mahipala said.
Most of the Sri Lankans die due to heart disease and stroke, he added.
