Sri Lanka takes steps to prevent bird flu

Xinhua) 16:56, June 24, 2024

COLOMBO, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka has taken steps to prevent the import of animals and animal products from countries where cases of bird flu have been reported, officials from Sri Lanka's Department of Animal Production and Health (DAPH) said on Monday.

Hemali Kothalawala, DAPH director general, told reporters that cattle from the United States have been afflicted with avian influenza virus for the first time.

Sri Lankan officials are aware of the developments overseas and have taken steps to protect the island country's farming industry and consumers and thus it has decided to ban imports from affected countries from Sunday, she said.

Moreover, they are working with relevant officials to strengthen disease control measures to deal with any case in the country.

Sri Lanka developed the capacity to detect H9, H7 and H5 bird flu cases in humans in past years.

