Event to promote culture, tourism in China's Zhangjiajie held in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, July 9 (Xinhua) -- An event promoting culture and tourism in Zhangjiajie in China's Hunan province was held on Tuesday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Mongolia's capital of Ulan Bator.

Titled "Nihao China!," the event was co-organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, among others.

"Tourism is an important medium to enhance cultural affinity between China and Mongolia. Our two countries are geographically close. There are differences in tourism resources between many places in China and Mongolia, creating complementary advantages," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the event.

"The protagonist of today's promotion event, Zhangjiajie, is renowned as a fairyland for its stunning mountains, pristine waters, and rich cultural heritage. As the filming location for the movie 'Avatar,' it holds a special allure for our Mongolian friends as a desired tourist destination," she added.

The event featured a presentation on Zhangjiajie's key tourist attractions and a photo exhibition showcasing approximately 60 photographs capturing China's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical sites.

