CPC stresses exemplary, vanguard role of Party members in flood relief efforts

Xinhua) 09:14, July 08, 2024

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular calling on Party members to play an exemplary and vanguard role in the country's flood relief efforts.

As parts of China grapple with rain-triggered floods and geological disasters, the circular highlights the critical function of grassroots Party organizations in these relief operations.

Officials at all levels are urged to bolster their command during flood relief operations, fulfilling their political obligations in flood control and disaster relief.

Grassroots Party organizations and members are required to mobilize resources, coordinate efforts and engage the community in bolstering flood defenses.

The circular mandates Party organizations to provide recognition to those involved in flood relief. This includes evaluating officials based on their response to the disaster and commending exemplary grassroots organizations and Party members.

Since the onset of China's main flood season, heavy and prolonged rainfall has resulted in flooding and geological disasters in various regions, notably causing a breach in the dike of Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake, in Hunan Province.

