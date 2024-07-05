China donates life essentials to hurricane-hit Grenada

Xinhua) 13:45, July 05, 2024

SAINT GEORGE, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China has donated two truckfuls of essential supplies to Grenada to contribute to the country's relief efforts after it was struck by the devastating Hurricane Beryl.

The supplies, including food, drinking water and hygiene products, were donated jointly by the Chinese embassy in Grenada, as well as Chinese enterprises, the Confucius Institute and members of the Chinese diaspora in the country.

The Chinese community in Grenada always stands ready to provide aid to the Grenadian people in times of hardship and is willing to offer more help, Chinese Ambassador to Grenada Wei Hongtian said as he delivered the supplies to Grenada's National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) at an official handover ceremony in the capital city Saint George Wednesday.

The two nations "are good friends, good partners, brothers and sisters," said the Chinese official.

"When you suffer, we also suffer. When our friends (are) in trouble, we are also in trouble; therefore, we consider ourselves one of you," he added.

NaDMA coordinator Terence Walters thanked the Chinese people for their help.

"This donation to the relief efforts here in Grenada will go a long way, I can assure you, towards alleviating the suffering of the people of Carriacou and Little Martinique as they face these very difficult circumstances, having lost almost everything in homes and infrastructure," he said.

Official reports say the eye of Hurricane Beryl entered Carriacou and Little Martinique in northern Grenada with powerful category 4 winds on the Saffir-Simpson scale on Monday.

So far, three people have died on different islands of the country, and airports, marinas and buildings have sustained damage, with electricity and communications services interrupted.

Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 season.

