China allocates funds for flood prevention, disaster relief

Xinhua) 16:01, September 05, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 200 million yuan (about 27.86 million U.S. dollars) to some regions affected by typhoons and floods, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

The funding, allocated on Monday to support Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Hainan, will be directed towards various objectives, including relocation of residents, the elimination of hidden dangers, and the repair of damaged houses, among other initiatives, according to a statement from the ministry.

The ministry has asked provincial-level financial authorities to allocate the funds to areas in need in a timely manner, strengthen the supervision of the funds, prioritize the safety of people's lives and property, and minimize casualties and property losses.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)