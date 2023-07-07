Vice premier calls for better flood prevention, disaster relief work

Xinhua) 14:09, July 07, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arranges flood prevention and disaster relief work at the national command headquarters for emergencies on July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed the need for flood prevention and disaster relief work to minimize losses and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when arranging flood prevention and disaster relief work at the national command headquarters for emergencies on Thursday.

Zhang said efforts must not slacken as the critical flood prevention period is approaching and extreme weather is occurring frequently.

He urged efforts to enhance cross-department collaboration, intensify monitoring and emergency warning measures in key areas, handle disaster relief work well in regions such as Chongqing, and ensure a safe flood season.

Work must be done to ensure the safety of large rivers and respond to the flooding of smaller rivers, he said, noting that small and medium-sized reservoirs, hydropower stations and tailing ponds should be reinforced.

Zhang warned that geological disasters like mountain torrents and mudslides could occur, as well as urban water logging. He also called for efforts to coordinate flood control and drought relief work.

