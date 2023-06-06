Home>>
China allocates 200 mln yuan for disaster relief
(Xinhua) 10:39, June 06, 2023
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China has recently earmarked 200 million yuan (about 28.21 million U.S. dollars) of disaster relief funds to ensure harvest in central China's Henan Province.
The emergency funds were jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, according to a statement from the MOF.
The funds will be used to carry out agricultural machinery harvesting on the rain-hit wheat fields and drying the soggy grain to minimize losses in grain production due to disasters.
Previously, Henan experienced prolonged periods of rainy weather, which affected the wheat harvest.
