China allocates disaster relief funds for Jiangxi, Guangdong, Guangxi

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday earmarked 110 million yuan (about 15.48 million U.S. dollars) from the central natural-disaster relief fund to support flood control and disaster relief efforts in Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The emergency funds were jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the MOF said on its website.

Of the funds, 40 million yuan will be allocated to Jiangxi, 50 million yuan to Guangdong, and 20 million yuan to Guangxi, according to the MOF.

The funds will mainly be used on searching, rescuing and relocating the disaster-stricken people, secondary disaster detection, the repair of damaged houses, and other aspects, the MOF said.

As of Monday, four people were killed after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, according to local authorities.

