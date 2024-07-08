We Are China

Evacuation, resettlement sites set up to relocate residents after dike breach in C China

Xinhua) 08:15, July 08, 2024

Relocated residents rest at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

At 5:48 p.m. on Friday, a Dongting Lake dike burst in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County, administered by the city of Yueyang in Hunan Province, causing flooding in the area. The breach was initially about 10 meters wide but later expanded.

Following the immediate relocation of around 5,000 residents from the affected area, urgent measures have been taken to repair the breach. As of Sunday noon, 75 meters of the 226-meter breach in the dike had been sealed, according to the Yueyang flood control and drought relief headquarters.

According to the Yueyang flood control and drought relief headquarters, 4,739 rescuers have rushed to join the frontlines as of 2 p.m. on Sunday.

At present, Huarong County has set up four evacuation and resettlement sites, and a total of 3,224 affected residents have been transferred and resettled.

A relocated resident receives medical checkup at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Staff members unload donated vegetables for relocated residents at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Relocated residents are seen at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Volunteers distribute donated clothing to relocated residents at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Relocated residents receive lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Relocated residents enjoy watermelons at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Children have lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

An aerial drone photo shows a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A staff member prepares lunch for relocated residents at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Relocated residents receive lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members prepare lunch for relocated residents at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Relocated residents receive lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A relocated resident sends videos to her family during lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Relocated residents queue to receive lunch at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A medical worker measures blood pressure for a relocated resident at a makeshift resettlement site in a vocational school in Huarong County, Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)