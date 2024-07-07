China spearheads collaborative, inclusive agenda for global AI governance

Xinhua) 09:10, July 07, 2024

This photo shows an installation at the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 6, 2024. AI-powered products and applications have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- As global scrutiny on the governance of artificial intelligence (AI) intensifies, China has emphasized the critical need to develop this transformative technology in a way that is safe, reliable, inherently controllable and equitable.

In a declaration unveiled at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), China underscored the importance of ethical and responsible AI development while advocating for the use of AI to bolster the capabilities of developing nations.

The development of AI technologies faces a series of new challenges in areas such as law, security, employment and moral ethics, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang while addressing the opening ceremony of the WAIC.

"The risks associated with AI range from data leaks, privacy and copyright infringements to disinformation and ethical issues like bias and discrimination," said Zhou Bowen, director of Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, in a keynote speech at the WAIC. "There is also growing concern about its potential disruption to employment," Zhou added.

"While perspectives on AI may vary, one consensus is clear: we must ensure that AI is always subject to human oversight to achieve safe and constructive outcomes, and achieving this goal demands a collaborative approach from nations worldwide," said Yin Hejun, Chinese minister of science and technology.

China's proposal for global AI governance has been widely endorsed by WAIC attendees from across the world. They agreed on the pressing need to bolster international collaboration to effectively mitigate the potential risks posed by this groundbreaking technological progress.

The best approach to strike a balance between the pace of AI innovation and the need for responsible development is to "work together globally," ensuring that these remarkable new capabilities are deployed responsibly, noted Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys.

Addressing the main forum on AI governance at the WAIC, Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu voiced strong opposition to attempts to monopolize AI resources, unilaterally dictate the formulation of rules, or create exclusionary alliances. He also denounced any malicious interference in the initiatives of other countries.

George Chen, an analyst at the Asia Group, a consultancy firm headquartered in Washington D.C., said that it is understandable for Washington to seek a significant advantage in its competitive stance against Beijing.

Chen, however, stressed the critical need for a global consensus to "prevent AI from being weaponized," and cautioned that without such an agreement, "the consequence can be unthinkable."

China's advocacy for AI governance has placed a special focus on ensuring that developing nations do not lag behind in the global AI landscape. The effort includes initiatives such as the Global AI Governance Initiative launched by the country, and a resolution unanimously adopted at the 78th UN General Assembly to enhance international cooperation on AI capacity building.

"Every nation, irrespective of its size, power, wealth, or social structure, holds an inherent right to the equitable advancement and application of AI," said Ma. "It is particularly crucial to increase the representation and influence of developing countries."

"There is a gap between what you see in the Global South and in developed countries," said Jose Roberto, deputy consul-general of Brazil in Shanghai.

"After WAIC, we are creating an agenda of visits to AI institutions in Shanghai and in Beijing," Roberto added. "I'm very excited for the collaboration."

