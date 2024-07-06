AI-powered robots showcased during 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:35, July 06, 2024

A staff worker (C) demonstrates the function of bionic hands during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a robot walking upside down during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A robot folds a piece of clothing during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a robot peeling a cucumber during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors touch the bionic hands of a robot during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a robot demonstrating massage skills during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A quadruped robot demonstrates its upright walking skill during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor watches a robot drawing a picture during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a robot dancing during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A child looks at mechanical hands during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a bionic hand showcasing grab skill during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. AI-powered robots showcasing various skills have captivated lots of visitors during the 2024 World AI Conference. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

