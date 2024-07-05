Full text: Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance

July 05, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance on Thursday issued Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance.

The following is the full text of the declaration:

Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance

We are fully aware of the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the world and its great potential, and acknowledge that AI is leading a scientific and technological revolution and profoundly affecting the way people work and live. With the rapid development of AI technologies, we are also facing unprecedented challenges, especially in terms of safety and ethics.

We underline the need to promote the development and application of AI technologies while ensuring safety, reliability, controllability and fairness in the process, and encourage leveraging AI technologies to empower the development of human society. We believe that only through global cooperation and a collective effort can we realize the full potential of AI for the greater well-being of humanity.

1. Promoting AI development

We agree to actively promote research and development to unleash the potential of AI in various fields such as healthcare, education, transportation, agriculture, industry, culture and ecology. We will encourage innovative thinking, support interdisciplinary research collaboration, and jointly promote breakthroughs of AI technologies and AI for good. We will closely watch and mitigate the impact of AI on employment, and guide and promote the improvement of the quality and efficiency of AI-enabled human work.

We advocate the spirit of openness and shared benefit, and will promote exchanges and cooperation on global AI research resources. We will establish cooperation platforms to facilitate technology transfer and commercialization, promote fair distribution of AI infrastructure, avoid technical barriers, and jointly strengthen global AI development.

We agree to safeguard high-quality data development with high-level data security, promote the free and orderly flow of data in accordance with the law, oppose discriminatory and exclusive data training, and collaborate in the development of high-quality datasets, so as to better nourish AI development.

We will establish cooperation mechanisms to vigorously promote AI empowerment across industries, starting with accelerating smart application in such fields as manufacturing, logistics and mining, and simultaneously promoting the sharing of relevant technologies and standards.

We are committed to cultivating more AI professionals, strengthening education, training and personnel exchanges and cooperation, and improving AI literacy and skills around the world.

We call upon all countries to uphold a people-centred approach and adhere to the principle of AI for good, and ensure equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries in developing and using AI technologies without any form of discrimination.

We respect the right of all countries to independent development, encourage all countries to formulate AI strategies, policies and laws and regulations based on their own national conditions, and call for abiding by the laws and regulations of countries receiving the goods and services, observing applicable international law, and respecting their economic and social systems, religious and cultural traditions and values in carrying out international cooperation on AI technologies, products and applications.

2. Maintaining AI safety

We attach great importance to AI safety, especially to data security and privacy protection. We agree to promote the formulation of data protection rules, strengthen the interoperability of data and information protection policies of different countries, and ensure the protection and lawful use of personal information.

We recognize the need to strengthen regulation, and develop reliable AI technologies that can be reviewed, monitored and traced. Bearing in mind the evolving nature of AI, we will use AI technologies to prevent AI risks and enhance the technological capacity for AI governance, on the basis of human decision-making and supervision. We encourage countries, in light of their national conditions, to formulate laws and norms, and establish a testing and assessment system based on AI risk levels and a sci-tech ethical review system. On this basis, we encourage the formulation of more timely and agile self-discipline norms for the industry.

We resolve to strengthen AI-related cybersecurity, enhance the security and reliability of systems and applications, and prevent hacking and malware applications. We decide to jointly combat the use of AI to manipulate public opinion, and fabricate and disseminate disinformation on the premise of respecting and applying international and domestic legal frameworks.

We will work together to prevent terrorists, extremist forces, and transnational organized criminal groups from using AI technologies for illegal activities, and jointly combat the theft, tampering, leaking and illegal collection and use of personal information.

We agree to promote the formulation and adoption of ethical guidelines and norms for AI with broad international consensus, guide the healthy development of AI technologies, and prevent their misuse, abuse or malicious use.

3. Developing the AI governance system

We advocate establishing an AI governance mechanism of a global scope, support the role of the United Nations as the main channel, welcome the strengthening of North-South and South-South cooperation, and call for increasing the representation and voice of developing countries. We encourage various actors including international organizations, enterprises, research institutes, social organizations, and individuals to actively play their due roles in the development and implementation of the AI governance system.

We agree to strengthen cooperation with international organizations and professional institutes to share policies and practices of AI testing, assessment, certification and regulation to ensure the safety, controllability and reliability of AI technologies.

We agree to strengthen the regulatory and accountability mechanisms for AI to ensure compliance and accountability in the use of AI technologies.

4. Strengthening public participation and improving literacy

We agree to establish mechanisms for diverse participation, including public consultation, social surveys, etc., to include the public in decision-making on AI.

We will increase the public's knowledge and understanding of AI and raise public awareness about AI safety. We will carry out communication activities to popularize AI knowledge and enhance digital literacy and safety awareness among the public.

5. Improving quality of life and increasing social well-being

We will actively promote the application of AI in the field of sustainable development, including industrial innovation, environmental protection, resource utilization, energy management, and biodiversity promotion. We encourage innovative thinking in exploring the potential of AI technologies in contributing to the resolution of global issues.

We are committed to using AI to improve social well-being, especially in such fields as healthcare, education, and elderly care.

We are fully aware that the implementation of this declaration requires our joint efforts. We look forward to positive responses from governments, sci-tech communities, industrial communities and other stakeholders around the world. Together, let us promote the healthy development of AI, ensure AI safety, and empower the common future of mankind with AI.

