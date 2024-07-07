Xi returns to Beijing after SCO summit, state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

Xinhua) 09:00, July 07, 2024

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday afternoon after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and paying state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Xi's entourage returned by the same flight.

