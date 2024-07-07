Home>>
Xi returns to Beijing after SCO summit, state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan
(Xinhua) 09:00, July 07, 2024
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday afternoon after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and paying state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Xi's entourage returned by the same flight.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.