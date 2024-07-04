Beijing's Nanxincang, former imperial granary, revitalized as cultural hub

Nanxincang Culture Museum, located at No. 22 Dongsishitiao in Beijing's Dongcheng district, July 2, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

Nanxincang, located at No. 22 Dongsishitiao in Beijing's Dongcheng district, served as an imperial granary during the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911). The site preserves nine granaries, which form the only remaining ancient granary group of this scale in China. Moreover, among the ancient granaries in Beijing, Nanxincang is the best-preserved and the largest.

The site, now part of Nanxincang Cultural and Pedestrian Street, has been renovated to integrate Beijing's cultural elements into a vibrant business district. The area, recognized as a national 3A-level tourist attraction, covers 40,000 square meters with a construction area of 43,000 square meters and features a pedestrian street stretching over 1 kilometer.

As part of the Grand Canal's ancient heritage sites and management institutions, which were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on June 22, 2014, Nanxincang stands as a model for preserving and revitalizing ancient heritage.

Nanxincang Cultural and Pedestrian Street blends "newness within antiquity" and "fashion within history," offering a space for leisure and cultural activities, featuring international restaurants, tea houses, and other attractions.

Nanxincang Cultural and Pedestrian Street in Beijing Dongcheng district, July 2, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

Photo shows a map of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal displayed in the exhibition hall of the Nanxincang Culture Museum. The Grand Canal, an engineering marvel with a history spanning over 2,500 years, once served as a vital transportation artery, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and economic prosperity in ancient China. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

Photo shows wall tiles from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) preserved and exhibited in the Nanxincang Culture Museum. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

Photo shows a "Hu," a traditional Chinese measuring instrument and unit of volume used for grain, exhibited at the Nanxincang Culture Museum. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

Photo shows a "Dou," another traditional Chinese measuring instrument and unit of volume used for grain, exhibited at the Nanxincang Culture Museum. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

In Nanxincang Cultural and Pedestrian Street, traditional Chinese measuring containers blend harmoniously with the surrounding greenery. (People’s Daily Online/Xue Yanyan)

