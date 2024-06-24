China launches online campaign to promote Grand Canal's cultural heritage

People's Daily Online) 15:21, June 24, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaohezhi Street historical and cultural block along the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An online campaign was launched on June 22 to promote China’s Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the north and south of China, aiming to use the internet to share the ancient transportation artery's development stories and cultural heritage.

The launch event in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, was attended by over 300 people, including representatives from the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, National Cultural Heritage Administration, relevant government departments of Jiangsu Province and Yangzhou city, and People's Daily, as well as journalists from various media outlets.

Guests at the launch ceremony jointly kicked off an online promotional campaign for the Grand Canal, a Grand Canal-themed integrated media project, and an online promotional activity for the host city.

The event included a segment called "Jiangsu Moment," which saw the release of several integrated media projects and the announcement of significant archaeological discoveries along the Jiangsu section of the Grand Canal.

Niu Yibing, deputy head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), and Xu Ying, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiangsu Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, presided over the ceremony.

Officials delivered speeches at the launch event, stressing the significance of the Grand Canal and the importance of safeguarding and carrying forward the country's cultural heritage.

Zhuang Rongwen, head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said the campaign coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Grand Canal's inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. He emphasized the need to use the internet to showcase the waterway's rich cultural heritage, advance cultural inheritance in the new era, and elevate its global prominence.

Zhuang called for the use of new technologies and applications to ensure that the "Song of the Grand Canal" echoes in the digital realm. He encouraged everyone involved to carry out multilingual, multi-channel, cross-platform, and cross-cultural communication activities, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Jiangsu Governor Xu Kunlin stated that as the main area for the Grand Canal National Cultural Park, Jiangsu is responsible for safeguarding the canal's sustainable development.

Xu pledged to continue advancing the construction of the Grand Canal National Cultural Park and create a high-quality water corridor for the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. This initiative aims to showcase the Grand Canal as a crucial component in the story of China's prosperity and growth.

Yu Shaoliang, editor-in-chief of People's Daily, remarked that the launch ceremony would inject new vitality into the ancient canal, bringing the charm of excellent traditional Chinese culture to a broader audience, especially young people.

Li Qun, vice minister of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, noted that the CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to the protection, inheritance, and utilization of the Grand Canal. He emphasized that over the past decade, China has been dedicated to protecting and preserving the cultural heritage of the Grand Canal.

China's experience in protecting the Grand Canal has gained international acclaim, breathing new life into the ancient waterway, Li said.

He called for intensified efforts to protect, inherit, and promote the Grand Canal's cultural heritage and enhance exchanges and mutual learning with other countries in relevant fields. These efforts aim to share the Grand Canal's culture with people worldwide and present a true, multi-dimensional, and comprehensive view of China.

The event was jointly hosted by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, People's Daily, and the Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee.

