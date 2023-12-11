View along Grand Canal in Wuxi, E China

People visit a museum at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

China's Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014.

In recent years, the local government in Wuxi has continuously promoted the protection and practice of river regulation, water quality improvement, cultural heritage consolidation, and reuse of industrial relics, gradually building the banks of the Grand Canal into a region featuring rich culture, nice environment and thriving tourism.

This panoramic aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows the view of a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Artists stage a performance at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People dance at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This photo taken on Dec. 7, 2023 shows the view of a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view of the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view of the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows the view of a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This panoramic aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People take photos of a show featuring Qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People visit a commercial area converted from an abandoned steel plant near the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows the view of a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Artists perform Pingtan, a form of ballad singing in local dialect with Chinese instruments, at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view of a commercial area converted from an abandoned steel plant near the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Artists stage a performance at a historical and cultural district along the Grand Canal in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

