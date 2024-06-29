China urges U.S. to promote stability in bilateral relations, not the opposite

Xinhua) 09:34, June 29, 2024

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to act on President Biden's "five-noes" commitment, earnestly respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and play a positive role for the steady development of China-U.S. relations, rather than doing the opposite, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to brief on the phone conversation between Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

Mao said that on June 27, Ma had a phone conversation with Campbell. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current China-U.S. relations and issues of mutual interest. Ma elaborated on China's just position on issues related to Taiwan, Xizang, the South China Sea and Ukraine.

According to Mao, Ma stressed the following during the phone conversation with Campbell:

Ma said that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations. "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and connivance and support for "Taiwan independence" will backfire. The U.S. should fully see through the separatist nature of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and its grave harm to cross-Strait peace and stability, abide by the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop arming Taiwan, and act on its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence."

Ma said that Xizang-related issues concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The U.S. should stop emboldening the "Tibetan independence" forces in any form and stop interfering in China's internal affairs taking Xizang-related issues as an excuse.

Ma said that the root cause of the current tension around Ren'ai Jiao is that the Philippines has abandoned the consensus reached with China and challenged China's sovereignty and territorial integrity by sending a large amount of construction materials to the illegally grounded vessel in an attempt to achieve permanent occupation of Ren'ai Jiao. The U.S. side should stop emboldening and supporting the provocations of the Philippine side and take concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Ma said that China's position on the Ukraine issue is objective and just. The U.S. side should stop groundlessly smearing and scapegoating China, and stop obstructing the normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia.

Ma said that China firmly opposes the abuse of illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the U.S. side, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese entities and individuals.

