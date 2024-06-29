China Southern Airlines launches Guangzhou-Istanbul direct flight route

Xinhua) 09:18, June 29, 2024

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines has launched a new direct route between the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou and Türkiye's largest city Istanbul.

The new route "will broaden the air bridge between the two countries, fostering increased economic trade and tourism activities," Xu Jiafeng, general manager of China Southern Airlines Istanbul Office told a launching ceremony here on Friday.

The route offers roundtrip flights three times a week, with each flight taking around 10 hours.

The inaugural flight CZ8065 took off from Guangzhou on Friday, according to local reports.

The new direct flight route "will not only facilitate travel between China and Türkiye but also create new opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening intercultural communication," said Wei Xiaodong, consul general of China in Istanbul, at the ceremony.

