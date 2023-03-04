East China city opens all-cargo air route linking with Leipzig
NANJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Suparna Airlines has launched a new cargo air service linking the city of Nantong in east China's Jiangsu Province with Leipzig in Germany.
At 4:28 p.m. Thursday, a Boeing 747 freighter of Suparna Airlines landed at the Nantong Xingdong International Airport, marking the completion of the first round-trip between Nantong and Leipzig.
It is Nantong's first regular intercontinental all-cargo air route, with one or two weekly flights.
The freighter carried 115 tonnes of commodities worth more than 30 million yuan (about 4.34 million U.S. dollars) during the first round-trip, said the airlines.
In recent years, Nantong has opened eight international all-cargo air routes, reaching ten destinations, including Hanoi, Incheon, Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan International Airlines announces discount for students traveling to China
- China's civil aviation transport sees strong recovery in January
- Chinese airlines take concrete measures to strengthen flight safety after crash
- China Southern Airlines launches two new A350s in Shenzhen
- Aircraft dismantling promotes green and low-carbon development
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.