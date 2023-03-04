East China city opens all-cargo air route linking with Leipzig

Xinhua) 12:53, March 04, 2023

NANJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Suparna Airlines has launched a new cargo air service linking the city of Nantong in east China's Jiangsu Province with Leipzig in Germany.

At 4:28 p.m. Thursday, a Boeing 747 freighter of Suparna Airlines landed at the Nantong Xingdong International Airport, marking the completion of the first round-trip between Nantong and Leipzig.

It is Nantong's first regular intercontinental all-cargo air route, with one or two weekly flights.

The freighter carried 115 tonnes of commodities worth more than 30 million yuan (about 4.34 million U.S. dollars) during the first round-trip, said the airlines.

In recent years, Nantong has opened eight international all-cargo air routes, reaching ten destinations, including Hanoi, Incheon, Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore.

