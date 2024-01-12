Chinese airlines report punctuality rate of over 87 pct for 2023

Xinhua) 13:16, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The punctuality rate of Chinese airlines climbed to 87.8 percent in 2023, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Thursday.

A total of 9.86 million transport flight takeoffs and landings were ensured in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 87.3 percent, Ma Bing, deputy head of the CAAC, said at an air traffic management system conference.

The civil aviation traffic control system has reported zero air traffic control safety accidents for 76 consecutive months, Ma said, noting that fuel consumption was reduced by more than 210,000 tonnes in 2023, and carbon dioxide emissions were slashed by more than 680,000 tonnes.

A number of control capacity improvement projects were launched last year, and the localization rate of new major air traffic control equipment exceeded 80 percent, Ma said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)