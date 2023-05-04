Direct air route links China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong

URUMQI, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A direct air route between Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was launched on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft took off from Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang, and arrived in Hong Kong after more than five hours, marking the successful maiden flight via the new route, according to Urumqi Air, the flight operator.

The air service is scheduled to depart Urumqi at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday and arrive in Hong Kong at 3:35 p.m., while the return flight leaves Hong Kong at 4:35 p.m. and arrives in Urumqi around 10:20 p.m., said Urumqi Air.

The new air route will further facilitate the daily travel of residents, business communication and other exchanges between the two regions, said the operator.

Urumqi Air said it also plans to launch international air routes to destinations such as Bangkok, and cities in Central Asia and West Asia.

