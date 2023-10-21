China's Xiamen Airlines launches Beijing-Doha air route

A passenger poses for photos with a staff member during the launching of Xiamen Airlines' Beijing-Doha air route at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xiamen Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Xiamen Airlines on Friday launched a direct air route linking Beijing and Qatar's capital Doha, enabling the airline to become the first Chinese carrier operating the China-Qatar route.

The Beijing-Doha route is carried by B787 aircraft with a round-trip passenger flight per day, shuttling between the Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Hamad International Airport in Doha.

"The opening of the Beijing-Doha route is of milestone significance and will inject momentum into the win-win cooperation between China and Qatar. It will broaden the 'Air Silk Road' to sustain economic and cultural exchanges," said Zhao Dong, Xiamen Airlines chairman.

The Beijing-Doha air route is Xiamen Airlines' first international long-haul route departing from Beijing and also the airline's first international long-haul route reaching the Middle East, according to Zhao.

Headquartered in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Xiamen Airlines will launch the Xiamen-Doha air route on Oct. 31, according to the airline.

