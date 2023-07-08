SF Airlines opens China-Germany air cargo route

Xinhua) 09:47, July 08, 2023

A freighter of a new air cargo route linking Ezhou in Hubei Province and Frankfurt in Germany prepares to take off at Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province, July 7, 2023.(Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A new air cargo route was launched on Friday linking Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, with Frankfurt, Germany, announced SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size.

On early Friday morning, a B747-400 freighter took off at Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport. It marked the launching of the second air route connecting the airport with Europe, said SF Airlines.

Two round-trip cargo flights are scheduled for this route every week, with around 400 tonnes of air express capacity.

The new route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods, and express shipments, helping boost air logistics between China and Europe, said the company.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It is operating a fleet of 83 freighters, connecting more than 90 destinations at home and globally.

Ezhou Huahu Airport started operations in July 2022. By now, the airport has opened 14 domestic cargo routes and five international routes.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)