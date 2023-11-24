Hainan Airlines to resume Chongqing-Paris service

Xinhua) 14:02, November 24, 2023

CHONGQING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hainan Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Paris beginning on Nov. 28.

Operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft, the roundtrip flight will be available every Tuesday, with the first outbound flight departing Chongqing at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 Beijing time.

The renewed service further solidifies Hainan Airlines' European network. According to the airline, it already offers direct services from Chongqing to Rome and Madrid.

This year from January to October, Hainan Airlines operated nearly 14,000 flights in Chongqing, transporting 2.4 million passengers, data from the airlines showed.

