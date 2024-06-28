U.S. continuously makes empty promises on immigration policy
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
The recently released Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2023 pointed out that the U.S. faces severe issues of exclusion and discrimination against immigrants.
The U.S. government has continuously made empty promises on immigration policy, leading to the worsening humanitarian crisis in its border region.
In May 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection made 117,900 arrests of illegal immigrants entering the country at the southwestern border.
Despite the pressing immigration issue, the country’s two main political parties cannot find common ground and instead use the issue as a "political pawn," engaging in multiple verbal battles.
American politicians see immigrants waiting to enter the U.S. in the border region as mere bargaining chips and burdens, and have little genuine concern for their needs or safety. The immigration issue has escalated, becoming an intractable problem caught in a vicious cycle.
