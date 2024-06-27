1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, shooting in U.S. Washington state

Xinhua) 13:16, June 27, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- One was killed and three others were injured Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Federal Way in the U.S. state of Washington, according to State Patrol.

State Patrol troopers responded to the scene on northbound I-5 and found four people in a black BMW. The male driver died from being stabbed.

One male passenger was shot multiple times, and another male passenger and a female passenger each had multiple stab injuries. They were sent to the hospital for treatment, according to State Patrol.

