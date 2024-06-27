Home>>
1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, shooting in U.S. Washington state
(Xinhua) 13:16, June 27, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- One was killed and three others were injured Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Federal Way in the U.S. state of Washington, according to State Patrol.
State Patrol troopers responded to the scene on northbound I-5 and found four people in a black BMW. The male driver died from being stabbed.
One male passenger was shot multiple times, and another male passenger and a female passenger each had multiple stab injuries. They were sent to the hospital for treatment, according to State Patrol.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-era federal investment in U.S. schools improves student learning, but only modestly: studies
- U.S. schools face biggest budget crunch in years: NYT
- U.S. soldier in Japan charged with sexual assault of minor
- U.S. CDC warns of unexpected increase in dengue cases
- Shooting spree leaves 5 dead in U.S. Nevada
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.