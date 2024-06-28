Freight train derails south of U.S. Chicago

Xinhua) 11:04, June 28, 2024

CHICAGO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A freight train has derailed in Matteson Village, about 56 kilometers south of Chicago, Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

It happened at around 10:35 a.m., said a village spokesperson. Crews are working to make sure no hazmat waste is being released and police asked all residents to avoid the area near the scene.

Additional information is not available at this time, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)