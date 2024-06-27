3 suspected drug traffickers repatriated to China from Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:31, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Three fugitives suspected of involvement in drug trafficking have been apprehended in Myanmar and returned to China, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

The three individuals, all Chinese nationals, were the first of China's 10 most wanted drug crime fugitives to be captured since Chinese police issued the list in December last year, the ministry said in a press release.

They had long resided in northern Myanmar and were allegedly involved in the smuggling of more than 300 kilograms of narcotics into China, the statement said.

The ministry has hailed their capture as major progress in cross-border law enforcement cooperation targetting drug crime.

Since 2020, cross-border law enforcement operations have repatriated more than 420 people suspected of drug crime involvement, the ministry said, urging fugitives to turn themselves in and pledging to step up cross-border cooperation.

