China activates emergency response to floods in Guangxi, Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:17, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China.

In a report, the ministry said that due to heavy rains, the Wujiang River in Chongqing as well as the rivers of Xijiang and Xiangjiang in Guangxi will face a significant rise in water levels.

In some areas hit by heavy rainfall, some smaller rivers are likely to see waters rise above warning levels.

The ministry said that water departments are closely monitoring rains and floods and holding consultations regarding response work, adding that water departments are working hard to prevent disasters triggered by mountain torrents and river flooding.

The ministry said that, as well as issuing early-warning information in a timely manner, it is also urging local authorities to make sure that people in dangerous areas are evacuated to safety in the face of floods.

In another update, the National Meteorological Center forecast that from Wednesday night to Thursday night, heavy rains and rainstorms will batter Chongqing, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Shanghai. Some areas are forecast to see maximum rainfall of up to 140 millimeters.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

