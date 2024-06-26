China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Heilongjiang

Xinhua, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The emergency responses to flooding to Level III in the provinces of Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi and Hunan were maintained, according to the headquarters.

Triggered by persistent downpours, certain tributaries of Wusuli River and Songhua River saw floods above the safety guarantee level.

Heavy rainfalls are forecast to hit the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, with parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang expecting downpours in the next three days.

The headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have deployed flood-relief countermeasures along with multiple departments.

Five work teams dispatched to Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Zhejiang will continue their work there.

