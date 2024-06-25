Relief work carried out in flood-affected areas in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:26, June 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows villagers walking on a temporary bridge built by armed police force in Xiaoxi Village of Shaolian Township, Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. Heavy rainfall that battered Shaolian Township had cut off power and telecommunication supplies in some villages. Armed police force has been carrying out clean-up work and bridge building to resume transportation in flood-affected areas. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Villagers walk on a temporary bridge built by armed police force in Xiaoxi Village of Shaolian Township in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 22, 2024. Heavy rainfall that battered Shaolian Township had cut off power and telecommunication supplies in some villages. Armed police force has been carrying out clean-up work and bridge building to resume transportation in flood-affected areas. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Members of the armed police force operate machinery to clean up muds and gravels on a road heading for Guzhu Village in Shaolian Township, Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2024. Heavy rainfall that battered Shaolian Township had cut off power and telecommunication supplies in some villages. Armed police force has been carrying out clean-up work and bridge building to resume transportation in flood-affected areas. (Photo by Yu Kangsheng/Xinhua)

Members of the armed police force operate machinery to clean up muds and rocks in Qingxi Village of Shaolian Township, Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2024. Heavy rainfall that battered Shaolian Township had cut off power and telecommunication supplies in some villages. Armed police force has been carrying out clean-up work and bridge building to resume transportation in flood-affected areas. (Photo by Yu Kangsheng/Xinhua)

