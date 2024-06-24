Chinese insurance institutions receive 18,400 claims for rain-induced damages

Xinhua) 13:25, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Insurance institutions in China had received 18,400 claims related to rain-caused damages as of 12 p.m. Sunday, with the total claimed loss amounting to 619 million yuan (about 86.94 million U.S. dollars), data showed Sunday.

Relevant insurance institutions have sent nearly 10,000 personnel and more than 5,000 vehicles to the disaster-hit areas, and they have paid or prepaid a total of 105 million yuan in compensation, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

Persistent rainfall has battered many parts of eastern and southern China, causing casualties and property losses.

