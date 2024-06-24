Home>>
China dispatches working team to assist flood-hit province
(Xinhua) 11:06, June 24, 2024
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters dispatched a working team to flood-hit Hunan Province to provide disaster relief instructions, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Saturday.
Meanwhile, the headquarters maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing and Guizhou.
The Ministry of Emergency Management urged efforts to promptly restore the roads damaged by flooding and make proper arrangements for resettling those affected by the disaster.
The ministry also asked local authorities to take precautions against potential flash floods and geological disasters caused by intense rainfall.
