Water level of Liujiang River rises to 86.3 meters in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:43, June 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows surging water flow of the Liujiang River in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to heavy rainfall, water level at the Liuzhou hydrological station on the Liujiang River in Guangxi rose to 86.3 meters at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, exceeding the alert line by 3.8 meters. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Firefighters evacuate flood-stranded residents in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Due to heavy rainfall, water level at the Liuzhou hydrological station on the Liujiang River in Guangxi rose to 86.3 meters at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, exceeding the alert line by 3.8 meters. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Policemen evacuate flood-stranded residents in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Due to heavy rainfall, water level at the Liuzhou hydrological station on the Liujiang River in Guangxi rose to 86.3 meters at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, exceeding the alert line by 3.8 meters. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows flood-affected areas in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Firefighters prepare to evacuate a flood-stranded resident in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024.

