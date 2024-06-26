Relief work underway in flood-affected areas in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:03, June 26, 2024

Emergency response workers place sandbags at a local community in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 24, 2024. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Emergency response workers deploy pumping pipes at a local community in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 24, 2024. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Emergency response workers clear mud for local residents at Shaolian Village, Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 24, 2024. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A member of armed police force operates an excavator to restore a blocked road in Qingxi Village, Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows a member of armed police force operating an excavator to restore a blocked road in Qingxi Village, Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Support workers of a mobile telecom service carrier try to restore damaged optical fiber cables at Shengzhuang Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 24, 2024. Rare and heavy rainfall has hit Huangshan recently, triggering flood situations in the city. Local emergency response authorities have been promptly deploying manpower and resources, draining floodwater, cleaning up muds and relocating affected residents. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

