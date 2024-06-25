Zhejiang's Xin'an River Reservoir opens five spillway tunnels for flood control

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the Xin'an River Reservoir releasing water for flood control in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday raised emergency responses to flooding to Level III in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

Since 3:30 pm Monday, five spillway tunnels of the Xin'an River Reservoir have been opened to release water for flood control. The Xin'an River Hydropower Station, a water control hub on the main stream of the upper Qiantang River, has put all its generator units into full-capacity operation.

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows a sign of a waterlogged street on the bank of the Xin'an River in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the Xin'an River Reservoir releasing water for flood control in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the Xin'an River Reservoir releasing water for flood control in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Citizens check the flood water on the bank of the Xin'an River in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows an almost submerged signboard on the bank of the Xin'an River in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

