Home>>
Full text of Li Qiang's address at opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions
(Xinhua) 08:44, June 26, 2024
DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday addressed the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.
Full text of Li Qiang's address at opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2024 Summer Davos opens in China's Dalian
- Summer Davos highlights global cooperation for shared, green growth
- Practicing trade protectionism under guise of green efforts should be avoided: premier
- Chinese premier calls for safeguarding open market environment
- Chinese premier urges efforts to deepen scientific and technological exchanges, cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.