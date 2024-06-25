Practicing trade protectionism under guise of green efforts should be avoided: premier

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Countries and regions should avoid engaging in trade protectionism under the guise of "promoting green and environmentally-friendly development," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

Countries and regions should fulfill their respective emission reduction responsibilities and not delay the pace of green transition for the sake of short-term economic growth, Li said.

"The green transition itself holds immense potential for development. We should jointly promote the development of green and low-carbon industries and create more growth drivers for green economy," he said.

