In pics: venue of 2024 Summer Davos

A worker adjusts light equipment at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The 2024 Summer Davos meeting will be held from June 25 to 27 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, according to the city's coordination office for Summer Davos.

Also known as the 15th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Next Frontiers for Growth."

Over 1,600 representatives from the political, business, academic and media communities of close to 80 countries and regions will take part in the meeting.

People talk at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A worker sticks the logo of 2024 Summer Davos at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows the welcome sign at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows an interior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

A person works at a hub area at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows an interior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows "The Village" area at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

