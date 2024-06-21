Chinese premier to attend 2024 Summer Davos

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian on June 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Friday.

Premier Li Qiang will deliver a special address at the meeting, meet with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and foreign guests, and have a conversation with representatives of the foreign business community, the spokesperson said.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will attend the meeting. Over 1,600 representatives from the political, business, academic and media communities of close to 80 countries and regions will also take part in the meeting, Lin added.

